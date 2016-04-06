(Corrects 13th paragraph to read "Zodiac's delivery problems"
to reflect context of remarks.)
By Alwyn Scott and Victoria Bryan
NEW YORK/HAMBURG, April 5 Shares of B/E
Aerospace Inc and Zodiac Aerospace SA fell on
Tuesday after Boeing Co said it would buy seats directly
from a new supplier for its top-selling 737, a step that could
cut into the sales of the two biggest makers of airplane seats.
The agreement with U.S. supplier LIFT by EnCore marks a
shift in Boeing's longtime practice of requiring airlines to
make seat purchases from suppliers before they are actually
shipped to the plane maker.
Analysts and investors said Boeing's move underscored its
frustration with the failure of some major suppliers to deliver
seats on time, which can snarl aircraft production.
Airbus made a similar move last year, partnering with German
seat maker Recaro to offer a "seller-furnished-equipment" seat
for the Airbus A320 family.
Boeing's purchases from LIFT might be small initially but
investors and analysts saw growth potential. The industry spends
about $4.6 billion a year on seats, about two-thirds with B/E
Aerospace and Zodiac, said global consulting firm AlixPartners.
"It seems like a savvy move by Boeing," said a U.S.-based
aerospace fund manager. Boeing "wouldn't be doing this if they
didn't think it could grow."
Shares of Zodiac fell as much as 3.9 percent on Tuesday and
closed at 17.10 euros ($19.46), down 2.5 percent, slightly
underperforming the French market. Shares of B/E Aerospace fell
5.2 percent in early trading in New York. In late afternoon
trading, the stock was down 0.6 percent at $45.85.
Boeing stock was up 0.9 percent at $127.47.
"This could be very disruptive to the extent that Boeing
decides to really push economy seats as seller-furnished
equipment," said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
But he said many airlines will still buy from suppliers
directly, especially "larger airlines that want commonality, and
feel like they can negotiate better pricing on their own."
Boeing has 11 other suppliers whose seats are configured for
its planes. But Boeing said on Monday the LIFT seats will be
"optimized" to fit in the 737 interior with maximum width.
To the extent they increase direct purchases, Boeing and
Airbus gain control over the risk that seats will fail to arrive
on time. Like Boeing, Airbus still offers seats from other
makers for airlines to choose.
Recaro Chief Executive Mark Hiller said Zodiac's delivery
problems "created additional business for us" and there are many
more orders it could pursue. "But we have to match the potential
with what we can deliver," he said, noting Recaro aims to
increase revenue by 10 percent a year.
LIFT by EnCore was started in 2011 by two industry veterans
who sold a previous company to Zodiac in 2005. LIFT aims to
deliver its first seats to Boeing in mid-2017 from a new,
well-equipped factory in Huntington Beach, California.
Zodiac declined to comment. A spokesman for B/E Aerospace,
Boeing's largest seat supplier, said LIFT was not a threat and
that Boeing simply needed capacity that B/E could not provide at
the moment.
"We have over 700 ship sets under firm contract for our
Meridian seat, all for the 737 MAX, and we delivered the first
to launch customer Southwest today," the spokesman told
Reuters at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan in Hamburg and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by G Crosse
and Bernard Orr)