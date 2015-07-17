WASHINGTON, July 17 Boeing Co on Friday
said it will take a $536 million after-tax charge in its second
quarter results relating to problems that emerged during testing
of the fuel system on the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker aircraft
it is developing for the U.S. Air Force.
The company said the charge, which amounts to 77 cents per
share, reflected higher estimated engineering and manufacturing
costs to complete development, certification and initial
production of the tanker aircraft, while holding to
the program schedule for initial production deliveries in 2017.
The company said it was disappointed about the problems, but
was determined to keep the program on track for delivering the
initial 18 tankers to the U.S. Air Force by August 2017 and
building 179 tankers by 2027.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)