BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 3 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it would seek compensation from Boeing for its delay in delivering KC-46 aerial refueling tanker aircraft.
"The KC-46 contract does not contain pre-defined penalties for missing schedule deadlines," Air Force spokesman Maj. Robert Leese said in a statement. "As with any contract schedule breach, the Air Force will seek consideration commensurate with the impact of the breach...from Boeing." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.