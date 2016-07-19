(Adds Boeing comment, share price)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, July 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday that a Boeing Co KC-46 Pegasus aircraft had
refueled an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in flight, passing the
final test needed to begin initial low rate production.
"The successful A-10 mission was the last of six in-flight
refueling demonstrations required before the tanker program can
request approval...to award production Lots 1 and 2, totaling 19
KC-46A aircraft," the Air Force said in a statement. The test of
the A-10, also known as the "Warthog," was completed Friday, the
Air Force said.
The Air Force said the low rate initial production contracts
are expected to be awarded shortly after the decision to proceed
is made. The decision is expected in August, the Air Force said.
Boeing shares were up 0.4 percent at $133.91 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We're proud of the great work the Boeing-Air Force team has
done to accomplish this important milestone," Boeing said in a
statement. The company declined to respond to questions about
how the successful test might affect Boeing's costs and
timetable for delivering initial aircraft to the U.S. military.
The Air Force said in June that it was seeking compensation
from Boeing for delays in the program. Boeing already has taken
$1.3 billion in pretax charges for cost overruns on the program,
expected to be worth $48.2 billion. It said any charges would be
accounted for in the second-quarter results, which are due to be
released next week.
