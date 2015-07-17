(Adds Air Force statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 17 Boeing Co said on
Friday it will take a $536 million after-tax charge in its
second-quarter results to deal with problems in the fuel system
on the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker it is developing for the
U.S. Air Force.
The Chicago-based company said the charge, which amounts to
77 cents per share, would result in lower earnings for the full
year. It said added funds were needed to cover higher costs for
development, certification and initial production of the tanker
aircraft, while keeping the $49 billion, 179-aircraft program on
track for initial deliveries of 18 tankers by August 2017.
This is the second charge Boeing has taken on the KC-46
tanker, one of its biggest defense development efforts, bringing
the total after-tax charges to just over $800 million, with the
pre-tax bill reaching nearly $1.3 billion.
The world's biggest commercial planemaker, which is also a
major defense contractor, beat European rival Airbus to
win the contract in 2011, capping a nearly decade-long saga that
saw two senior former Boeing executives serve prison terms for
violating federal ethics rules.
Boeing had long rejected U.S. Air Force estimates that it
would cost the company over $1 billion more than expected to
develop and test the refueling planes, but unexpected problems
over the past year changed the situation, analysts said.
Brigadier General Duke Richardson, who runs the program for
the Air Force, said he remained optimistic that Boeing would
meet its delivery targets and that the first fully integrated
KC-46 tanker would fly in September, as planned.
"While we have more heavy lifting coming up, we believe it
is achievable and do not see any technical showstoppers," he
said in a statement.
Boeing must absorb the additional costs of development of
the program since U.S. government costs are capped at $4.9
billion under a fixed-price contract.
The company's shares were down 1.1 percent at $146.89 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Boeing said it would adjust its earnings per share outlook
when it reports results on July 22, but said its outlook for
revenue and cash flow would remain unchanged.
The tanker investment will have a cash impact this year, but
Boeing "will make up for it in other ways" to maintain its
full-year cash outlook, said company spokesman Bernard Choi.
Ken Herbert, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Inc, who rates
Boeing a buy with a $165 price target, said the charge was not a
surprise, and investors were relieved that Boeing did not
announce any further charges or problems with its 787 commercial
airliner program. Losses on the 787 continue to rise, though the
pace is slowing as Boeing improves the production system.
Loren Thompson, an analyst with the Virginia-based Lexington
Institute, said Boeing knowingly underestimated its KC-46
development costs to prevent Airbus from winning the deal, but
the losses were larger than the company initially expected.
Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's former defense chief who took
over as chief executive on July 1, said the longer-term outlook
for the program remained upbeat, and it should turn a profit
once the development phase is completed.
Boeing said the extra spending was needed to fix the
tanker's integrated fuel system, which delivers fuel to the
aircraft itself and is also used for refueling other aircraft in
mid-air after problems emerged during testing.
It said testing of non-fuel system components is 90 percent
complete, and it is making progress on its overall ground and
flight test program.
Boeing has forecast a long-term $80 billion market for
refueling planes. Airbus beat Boeing to win a big South Korean
tanker competition earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Tom Brown)