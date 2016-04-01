By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 31 A problem that has
prevented Boeing Co 's KC-46A tanker aircraft from
transferring fuel to a C-17 transport plane may delay a Pentagon
decision approving low-rate production of the new tanker in May,
the U.S. Air Force said on Thursday.
"We don't yet know the schedule impact to the planned May
Milestone C decision, but the problem is well understood and we
don't expect an extended delay," said Air Force spokesman Daryl
Mayer.
Mayer said the issue arose during testing of the refueling
boom that is used to transfer fuel from the 767-based tanker
aircraft to a C-17 transport plane, also built by Boeing.
The issue marks another setback for the Boeing program,
which has run into delays due to wiring issues and other
problems. However the program's projected cost dropped by $3.5
billion to $48.2 billion in a Pentagon report to Congress.
Mayer said the Boeing and Air Force flight test team
recorded higher-than-expected boom axial loads during testing of
the tanker's ability to offload fuel to a C-17 cargo plane.
Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said Boeing was looking at
ways to resolve the issue.
"We expected to find items like this in development test and
we are evaluating system changes to improve boom response. Over
the coming weeks, we will have a better understanding of program
impacts, if any," Blecher said.
Boeing and the Air Force expect to know about a possible
delay in the Pentagon's low-rate production decision after the
company tests its proposed fix for the issue in mid-April,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
The company must also still refuel an A-10 aircraft. It has
successfully refueled F-16, F/A-18 and AV-8B fighter jets, and
has been refueled itself by a KC-10 tanker during the testing
required to begin low-rate production.
Boeing and Air Force officials say they still expect Boeing
to meet its August 2017 delivery date for the first 18 refueling
planes, despite a report by the Pentagon's Contract Management
Agency which said Boeing may miss that date by seven months.
A revised schedule for the program included in the
Pentagon's annual weapons report foresees a six-month delay in
combat testing of the new aircraft to April 2017, and a
six-month delay in the full-rate production decision to March
2018.
The report also said Israel had requested pricing for four,
six or eight KC-46A tankers in September, and the Air Force
responded to the request in December.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)