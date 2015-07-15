The Boeing logo is seen on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

NEW DELHI Boeing Co (BA.N) and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have agreed to work together on manufacturing aerospace and defence equipment including unmanned aerial vehicles, the U.S. company said on Wednesday.

Boeing said in a statement that the two firms intend to sell into markets products that they have jointly developed.

New Delhi is trying to encourage more companies to manufacture in India and boost skilled employment, particularly in defence.

Tata Advanced Systems, which already works with Airbus Group and Lockheed Martin, is owned by conglomerate Tata Sons.

