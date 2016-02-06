(Recasts lead; adds union comment, details throughout)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Feb 5 Washington state lawmakers voted
down a bill on Friday that would have forced Boeing to
keep a minimum number of jobs in the state in exchange for
receiving billions of dollars in tax breaks.
The 7-8 vote in the state's House Finance committee means
the measure will not advance to a floor vote.
"The timing is not right, right now," for restricting
Boeing, said state Rep. Cary Condotta, a Republican who voted
against the measure, citing the state's economic weakness.
The bill would have linked the tax breaks to Boeing's
employment of at least 83,295 people in Washington, the number
when the breaks were granted. The tax benefits would have been
cut in half if Boeing employment fell by 4,000, and would have
been eliminated if it fell by more than 5,000. Other aerospace
companies would still have had access to the credits if the bill
passed, regardless of Boeing's employment level.
Boeing called the decision "a crucial victory," noting the
tax breaks, worth nearly $9 billion, would spur the economy and
generate an estimated $21 billion in state tax revenue over 16
years.
The plane maker's two largest unions said lawmakers had
"bowed to Boeing" by failing to the pass a measure that sought
to ensure Boeing would "maintain and grow" employment in the
state, as the 2013 legislation granting the tax breaks
specified.
The vote "demonstrates the power of corporate influence to
overcome what is clearly the will of the people and the intent
of the legislation," Jon Holden, president of the International
Association of Machinists District 751, which represents about
31,000 Boeing workers.
Lawmakers approved the original incentives in 2013 with
support from labor, as part of a deal to ensure Boeing built its
new 777X jetliner, and its carbon-fiber wings, in the state.
Shortly after securing the tax credits, Boeing began moving
jobs out of Washington. Boeing data show it employed 79,238
workers in Washington at the end of 2015, down from 83,295 when
the credits were approved.
"How many more jobs must be lost before something is done?"
said Ryan Rule, president of the Society of Professional
Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA).
Past Boeing job cuts followed industry slumps, the unions
said, but this time, Boeing is building more jetliners than
ever. Boeing's commercial plane operations have fewer workers
now than in other boom since World War Two.
Washington state Representative June Robinson, a Democrat
and bill sponsor whose district holds Boeing's largest factory,
said her constituents wanted Boeing to be accountable in
exchange for tax breaks.
