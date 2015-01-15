WASHINGTON Jan 15 Purchasing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft would have advantages over other options the U.S. Navy is considering to replace the aging C-2A turboprop planes that ferry passengers and cargo to aircraft carriers, officials said on Thursday.

A Jan. 5 memorandum signed by top Navy and Marine Corps officials described plans to use the V-22, built by Boeing Co and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter unit, instead of opting for a new plane, or upgrading the existing C-2As.

The V-22 Osprey takes off and lands like a helicopter but can tilt its propellers to fly like a plane. It has greater range and speed than a conventional helicopter.

Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley declined to confirm the Navy had decided to use the V-22 for the carrier on-board delivery (COD) mission, but he said a comprehensive analysis of alternatives had identified certain advantages to that approach.

Stackley told reporters at the annual Surface Navy Association conference that the plane was still in production, and already had established training system, parts supply pipeline and a mature technical database.

He said the V-22 Osprey had capabilities beyond just carrying out deliveries, and officials had "a lot of confidence" that the aircraft could be integrated with the carrier air wing without major problems.

He said extending the service life of the existing C-2As built by Northrop Grumman Corp would have been challenging since there were already not enough of those aircraft, and a major service life extension would have removed additional planes from the fleet for some time.

Stackley said designing a new aircraft was seen as more risky and potentially expensive.

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, speaking at the conference, also declined to confirm the Jan. 5 memo that he signed along with Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert.

But he said the V-22 was a "great example" of using a proven asset with an existing manufacturing line to accomplish additional missions instead of launching a brand new program.

The agreement must be ratified by Congress as part of future budget legislation, and depends in part on a third multiyear procurement agreement that would begin in fiscal 2018.

Marine Corps and Navy officials have lauded the performance of the V-22 aircraft. The Marines have used the aircraft since 2007, while the Air Force began using the Osprey in 2009. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)