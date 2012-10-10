* Contract extends logistics support through 2017
* Covers 246 C-17 transport planes
* Boeing says contract lowers costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday that it had received a $2 billion contract to continue
providing logistics support for the U.S. military's fleet of
C-17 transport planes through 2017.
The contract includes support for the aircraft, forecasting,
purchasing and material management under a Performance-Based
Logistics program that began in 1988.
Boeing said the sustainment program, which has expanded to
246 aircraft from 42, helps lower costs through economies of
scale.
Under performance-based logistics contracts, customers
receive an agreed level of system readiness instead of paying
for a specified number of spare parts.