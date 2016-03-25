WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. government has
approved the sale of up to nine Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon
maritime patrol planes to Britain in a deal valued at up to $3.2
billion, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign arms sales, notified Congress about the
potential sale on Thursday. Lawmakers now have 15 days to block
the sale although such action is unlikely given close ties
between the United States and the UK.
The proposed sale will enhance Britain's capabilities to
provide national defense and contribute to NATO and coalition
operations, DSCA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)