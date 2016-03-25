(Adds details about other contractors)
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. government has
approved the sale of up to nine Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon
maritime patrol planes to Britain in a deal valued at up to $3.2
billion, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA),
which oversees foreign arms sales, notified Congress about the
potential sale on Thursday. Lawmakers now have 15 days to block
the sale although such action is unlikely given close ties
between the United States and the UK.
The proposed sale will enhance Britain's capabilities to
provide national defense and contribute to NATO and coalition
operations, DSCA said in a statement. It said the deal was a top
priority for Britain.
Britain announced its intention to buy the submarine-hunting
patrol planes in November as part of a five-year plan that will
increase spending by 12 billion pounds ($16.96 billion) to 178
billion pounds ($251.60 billion) over the next decade.
At the time, British Prime Minister David Cameron said the
planes would help the UK protect its nuclear deterrent and fill
a gap left by a much-criticised decision to scrap the Nimrod
spy-plane program in 2010.
DSCA said Britain had retained core skills in maritime
patrol and reconnaissance following the retirement of the Nimrod
aircraft through personnel exchange programs that have left UK
forces work on the U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft.
Additional contractors on the deal include ViaSat Inc
, Rockwell Collins Inc, Spirit Aerosystems
Holdings Inc, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp
and Harris Corp and General Electric Co,
the agency said.
($1 = 0.7075 pounds)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)