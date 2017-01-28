SEATTLE Jan 27 Boeing Co and its largest
union said on Friday they had agreed on a February date for a
union vote at Boeing's jetliner factory in South Carolina,
setting up what is likely to be a fresh battle between the union
and the world's biggest plane maker.
International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers
spokesman Mike Evans said about 2,850 workers at the factory
that builds 787 Dreamliners would be eligible to vote on union
representation in the Feb. 15 ballot.
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said the company is "strongly
encouraging all eligible teammates, roughly 3,000, to be sure to
vote."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)