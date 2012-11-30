Nov 30 The union that represents Boeing Co
engineers is likely to agree to mediated talks in a bid
to resolve the standoff with the planemaker, the executive
director of the union said on Friday.
On Thursday, Boeing asked for U.S. mediators to help resolve
talks with the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA) union, which represents its 23,000 engineers,
saying the sides were far apart on pay and benefits.
That move halted labor discussions around midday Thursday in
Seattle, and no further meetings were scheduled, the two sides
said. Union contracts with Boeing expired Sunday.
"We will almost certainly agree to some type of mediation,
but we find the company's position confusing," Ray Goforth,
SPEEA executive director, said in an email to Reuters.
Goforth said Chicago-based Boeing had not responded to many
union proposals and that a lot work was left to do.
"We view this action on their part as a stunt to distract
people from the proposed pay and benefit cuts," Goforth added.
The union has balked at a Boeing contract that it says would
cut the growth rate of compensation of professional and
technical employees. Boeing says its latest offer is much
improved over its initial proposal and reflects a tough
competitive environment.
Shares of Boeing were up 0.6 percent at $74.56 in early
trading.