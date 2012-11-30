Nov 30 The union that represents Boeing Co
engineers is likely to agree to mediated talks in a bid
to resolve the standoff with the planemaker, the executive
director of the union said on Friday.
On Thursday, Boeing asked for U.S. mediators to help resolve
talks with the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA) union, which represents its 23,000 engineers,
saying the sides were far apart on pay and benefits.
That move halted labor discussions around midday on Thursday
in Seattle, and no further meetings were scheduled, the two
sides said. Union contracts with Boeing expired on Sunday.
"We will almost certainly agree to some type of mediation,
but we find the company's position confusing," Ray Goforth,
SPEEA executive director, said in an email to Reuters.
Goforth said Chicago-based Boeing had not responded to many
union proposals and that a lot work was left to do.
"We view this action on their part as a stunt to distract
people from the proposed pay and benefit cuts," Goforth added.
The union has balked at a Boeing contract that it says would
cut the growth rate of compensation of professional and
technical employees. Boeing says its latest offer is much
improved over its initial proposal and reflects a tough
competitive environment.
The breakdown in talks comes as Boeing looks to speed up jet
production from 52 a month to about 60 a month by the end of
next year. A walkout by the union could stop production.
Peter Arment, an analyst with Sterne, Agee & Leach,
expressed hope that the dispute would be resolved with
mediation. He noted strikes by SPEEA were rare, with the last
one occurring in 2000.
"There's still time for this to be resolved long before it
would affect Boeing's commercial aircraft production," Arment
said.
Shares of Boeing edged down 3 cents to $74.09 in Friday
trading.