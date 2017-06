NEW YORK Jan 11 Boeing Co said on Friday it made a revised offer to the union representing its 23,000 engineering employees, a move that comes the day federal regulators launched a review of the design and manufacturer of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after a string of mechanical and electrical problems.

The two sides are meeting this week to renew a contract that expired in November. Federal mediators joined the talks in December after the talks appeared at an impasse.