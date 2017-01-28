(Adds detail about prior organizing effort)
SEATTLE Jan 27 Boeing Co and its largest
union said on Friday they had agreed on a February date for a
union vote at Boeing's jetliner factory in South Carolina,
setting up what is likely to be a fresh battle between the union
and the world's biggest plane maker.
International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers
spokesman Mike Evans said in a statement that about 2,850
workers at the factory that builds 787 Dreamliners would be
eligible to vote on union representation in the Feb. 15 ballot.
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said the company is "strongly
encouraging all eligible teammates, roughly 3,000, to be sure to
vote."
The machinists canceled an earlier vote set for April 2015
citing a "a toxic environment" and violations of workers' rights
to organize, in the strongly anti-union state.
At the time, union organizers described the decision as a
tactical move, allowing time to build union support. Boeing
called the union's allegations of intimidation "frivolous."
South Carolina is a state where employees are not required
to join unions or pay dues. It has among the lowest rates of
union membership in the United States.
Evans, in the statement, cited fresh "intimidation tactics"
against organizing by Boeing.
Boeing said it has hired a lawyer it used when workers tried
to unionize in 2015.
"Boeing is applying the appropriate resources to protect the
competitive advantage created by the Boeing South Carolina (BSC)
team," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)