NEW YORK Jan 13 Boeing Co's engineering
union said on Wednesday it had reached a tentative agreement to
extend its labor contract for more than 20,000 workers.
The union said workers would soon receive ballots to vote on
the six-year extensions for engineers and technical workers.
The agreements provide "market-leading wages, continued
retirement benefit growth, a choice of comprehensive medical
plans and enhanced job security language," the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said in
a statement.
"These negotiations were possible because SPEEA and Boeing
decided not to let our areas of disagreement prevent us from
making progress on items where we do agree," said SPEEA
Executive Director Ray Goforth.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
