NEW YORK Jan 13 Boeing Co and its engineering union said on Wednesday they reached a tentative agreement to extend the labor contract for more than 20,000 workers.

The union said workers would soon receive ballots to vote on the six-year extensions for engineers and technical workers.

The agreements provide "market-leading wages, continued retirement benefit growth, a choice of comprehensive medical plans and enhanced job security language," the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said in a statement.

"These negotiations were possible because SPEEA and Boeing decided not to let our areas of disagreement prevent us from making progress on items where we do agree," said SPEEA Executive Director Ray Goforth.

Boeing, the world's No. 1 commercial plan maker, which has long had a contentious relationship with its production line workers, welcomed the deal.

"This tentative agreement recognizes the significant contributions of our engineering and technical workforce and reinforces Boeing's commitment to the Puget Sound region," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner, in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Rigby)