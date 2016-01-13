(Rewrites, adds Boeing statement)
NEW YORK Jan 13 Boeing Co and its
engineering union said on Wednesday they reached a tentative
agreement to extend the labor contract for more than 20,000
workers.
The union said workers would soon receive ballots to vote on
the six-year extensions for engineers and technical workers.
The agreements provide "market-leading wages, continued
retirement benefit growth, a choice of comprehensive medical
plans and enhanced job security language," the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said in
a statement.
"These negotiations were possible because SPEEA and Boeing
decided not to let our areas of disagreement prevent us from
making progress on items where we do agree," said SPEEA
Executive Director Ray Goforth.
Boeing, the world's No. 1 commercial plan maker, which has
long had a contentious relationship with its production line
workers, welcomed the deal.
"This tentative agreement recognizes the significant
contributions of our engineering and technical workforce and
reinforces Boeing's commitment to the Puget Sound region," said
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner, in a statement.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill
