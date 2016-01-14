(Adds detail about agreement)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Jan 13 Boeing Co and its
engineering union said on Wednesday they struck a tentative deal
to extend labor contracts for more than 20,000 workers by six
years.
If ratified, the agreement would end contract negotiations
months ahead of an Oct. 6 deadline and ensure a key part of
Boeing's workforce cannot strike as the world's biggest plane
maker brings its new 777X jetliner into service by 2020.
The agreement marks a win for Boeing and new Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg after the company soured relations with
machinists in 2014 by offering a contract that phased out
pensions. It comes as Boeing is under pressure for moving
thousands of jobs out of Washington state after securing $8.7
billion in industry tax incentives.
"This tentative agreement recognizes the significant
contributions of our engineering and technical workforce and
reinforces Boeing's commitment to the Puget Sound region," said
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner in a statement.
The union said its executive board unanimously endorsed the
deal and its two bargaining unit councils, which have dozens of
members each, overwhelmingly recommended it.
That suggests members would likely ratify the contracts by a
wide margin, said Ray Goforth, executive director of the Society
of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA).
The vote by engineers and technical workers is set for Jan.
27 to Feb. 10. The contract would take effect Feb. 11.
Engineers' salaries would be pegged to 115 percent of an
industry index for high-tech workers, and technical workers'
salaries to between 122 percent and 117 percent of the index.
Both sides wanted a strong compensation package, Boeing
spokesman Doug Alder said. "We're trying to attract the best
workforce, and this contract allows us to do that while still
remaining competitive."
The agreement would make it more costly for Boeing to move
work outside the bargaining unit. Workers whose layoffs are not
caused by cyclical downturns or unexpected shocks would receive
120 days notice, up to 60 weeks of pay and six months of
subsidized dental and medical coverage. Boeing also agreed to
make "extraordinary efforts" to place those workers in other
SPEEA-represented jobs.
"The costs are high enough that there's a genuine impact to
Boeing for moving work," Goforth said.
SPEEA is pursing unfair labor practice charges and backs
state bills to tie the $8.7 billion in incentives to job and
wage targets. Those issues were set aside in negotiations,
Goforth said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill
Rigby)