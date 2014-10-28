NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. National Labor
Relations Board said on Tuesday it has dismissed all of the
charges filed by workers against Boeing Co related to a
contract vote in January by its machinists.
The Seattle office of the NLRB said it had received about 20
complaints stating Boeing had threatened workers in Washington
state and engaged in unlawful bargaining by saying it would
locate production of a forthcoming aircraft elsewhere unless
they signed a contract extension that froze their pensions.
"We found that the evidence was insufficient that Boeing
made any unlawful threats or that their bargaining proposals
were unlawful," Ron Hooks, director of the NLRB Region 19
office, told Reuters. The office covers the Seattle area where
Boeing builds most of its commercial aircraft.
Dismissal letters about the Boeing charges were sent out
last week, starting a two-week period when the decisions can be
appealed.
Boeing was not immediately able to comment.
Workers also had filed more than 30 charges against the
union, the International Association of Machinists (IAM), saying
it had not conducted the vote properly, since it was held during
a period when many workers were away on vacation.
Those charges were previously dismissed, Hooks said.
The "international," an umbrella organization, oversees
local districts, such as District 751, which represents more
than 31,000 machinists in the Puget Sound area who work at
Boeing.
By a narrow margin, the workers on Jan. 3 ratified an
eight-year contract extension that ensured Boeing would build
its new 777X jetliner and wings in the Seattle area, where
Boeing has built aircraft for more than 90 years.
Had the workers rejected the offer, Boeing had said it would
consider making the successor to its popular 777 widebody jet
elsewhere and had received offers from 22 states interested in
hosting the new factory.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)