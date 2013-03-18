SEATTLE, March 18 Boeing Co could face a
strike by one-third of its engineering workforce if they reject
a labor contract Monday.
The vote on the four-year deal will either settle a lengthy
contract dispute or potentially lead to a strike that could
cripple jetliner production.
Ballots from the 7,500 technical engineers are due to be
counted in Seattle Monday evening, with results expected around
10 pm Pacific Time (5 am GMT).
The bargaining unit of technical engineers narrowly rejected
the contract last month and authorized union leaders to call a
strike.
The group is one of two Boeing engineering bargaining units
represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees
in Aerospace (SPEEA). The other unit, representing 15,500
professional engineers, narrowly accepted Boeing's offer.
Both units had authorized the union to call a strike in the
earlier vote, but the professional engineers' authorization was
moot, since they agreed to the contract and that agreement
prohibits workers from striking while a contract is in effect.
Technical workers are widely expected to follow the rest of
the union in approving the contract. The deal provides 5 percent
annual pay raises, up from 3.5 percent in Boeing's original
offer. But it would eliminate a pension for new hires, leaving
them with only a 401(k) plan.
Technical workers earn less than engineers, about $79,000 a
year on average, versus $110,000. Some may have voted against
the offer because lower salaries gave them greater concerns
about their retirement savings, SPEEA President Tom McCarty said
after the earlier vote.
A strike by technical workers could slow or even halt
production of all Boeing airplanes and would complicate a
wide-ranging review of the 787 Dreamliner by the Federal
Aviation Administration. It also could impede an investigation
by the National Transportation Safety Board into charred
batteries on two 787s that prompted a grounding of the entire
787 fleet last week.
When the two sides last met for talks in February, the union
did not pursue the pension issue, and Boeing offered no further
contract concessions.