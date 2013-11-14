SEATTLE Nov 13 Boeing Co machinists soundly rejected a labor contract on Wednesday that would have let them build the company's newest jet in Washington, a historic decision that could forever alter the course of Boeing's 97-year presence in the state.

The 31,000 International Association of Machinists members voted by a 67 percent margin against a deal that would secure an estimated 20 years of work building Boeing's 777X jetliner, but that would have terminated their pension plan and raised their healthcare costs.

The decision means Boeing may consider building the 777X in non-union U.S. states or in Japan.