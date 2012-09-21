BRIEF-Delivery services firm S.F. Holding resumes cooperation with Alibaba's Cainiao
* Says it resumes business cooperation and data exchanges with online logistics firm Cainiao after mediation by China's State Post Bureau
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Boeing Co is being awarded a $1.9 billion contract update for 11 P-8 maritime surveillance planes, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.
About three-quarters of the work on the PA-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft will be performed in Seattle, Washington, under the U.S. Navy contract, the Pentagon said in its daily contract digest.
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.