By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, April 5 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in
two startup companies in a bid to stay abreast of rapidly
evolving aircraft designs and factory technology.
The new division, known as HorizonX, invested in Upskill, a
Washington, D.C.-based software company that uses Google
Glass-type eye wear to help assembly workers complete complex
tasks such as creating wiring bundles for Boeing jetliners.
It also invested in Zunum Aero, a Seattle-area company that
is working on electric-hybrid aircraft aimed at bringing down
the cost of flying to regional airports. Zunum also received
funding from JetBlue Technology Ventures, a unit of the New
York-based JetBlue Airways Corp.
Boeing declined to specify the investment amounts. "But this
initiative represents a multi-year commitment by Boeing to spend
tens of millions of dollars a year to advance innovation and to
supplement our research and development efforts," spokesman Chaz
Bickers said. "While the levels of investment generally are not
material to Boeing's financials, they generally will be to our
target investments."
Steve Nordlund, former vice president of strategy for
Boeing's defense, space and security business, will head
HorizonX. Nordlund was involved in launching drone-maker Insitu
Inc, which Boeing acquired in 2008. He also has worked in sales
at IBM and was chief information officer at Embry-Riddle
Aeronautical University.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)