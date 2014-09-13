Sept 12 More than half of the Boeing Co
machinists at its fighter-jet plant in St. Louis, Missouri, have
signed up to take voluntary buyouts, the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday.
About 1,300 of the 2,300 machinists at the St. Louis plant
had signed up for the plan by a recent deadline, but not all who
signed up will take it as some will reconsider their options,
the IAM said.
Boeing confirmed that it had offered the buyout to certain
workers who met eligibility requirements, and that not all of
the workers were expected to leave.
"We saw strong employee interest in the option," said Boeing
spokesman in St Louis, Philip Carder. "Doing this helps provide
customers more affordable products in a highly competitive
marketplace."
Workers at the plant build the F/A-18E/F and F-15 fighter
jets, as well as Boeing's electronic attack EA-18G fighter, but
the company has not garnered sufficient orders to keep the line
working beyond 2017.
Lower military spending had forced Boeing to cut about
15,000 workers in its defense and space division over three
years, with more to come, Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chief
operating officer, said at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense
Summit this week.
The cuts were part of a drive to lower overhead by $4
billion, with another $2 billion still to come, he said.
The Wall Street journal first reported on Friday that more
than half of the plant members had opted for the buyout offer
and the company may decide by next April whether to close the
fighter-jet line.
Boeing said last year it would shut the C-17 military
transport plane production in Long Beach, California, by April
next year.
The Chicago-based aerospace company's shares had closed down
0.5 percent at $126.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Shailaja Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)