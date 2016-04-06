April 6 Eleven Boeing Co employees have
been arrested in South Carolina for allegedly attempting to
evade state income taxes, and the state's revenue department
said more arrests were likely.
The individuals collectively earned more than $2.2 million
between 2011 and 2014, and evaded paying $99,729 in individual
income taxes, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said in a
statement on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1SPxdcf)
Boeing said the identified employees have been suspended.
"We will continue to cooperate with the state and the
Department of Revenue until these individual matters are
closed," Boeing said.
The employees submitted fraudulent W-4 forms to Boeing,
claiming to be exempt from state income taxes and had failed to
file state income tax returns, the revenue department said.
A W-4 form is used by employers to determine the amount of
taxes to withhold from paychecks.
The defendants, who are being held at a detention facility
in Charleston County, face up to $10,000 in fines and/or up to
five years in prison per charge if convicted.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)