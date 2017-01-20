Jan 20 The International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would
file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union
representation.
About 2,850 employees at Boeing in North Charleston, South
Carolina, would hold a secret-ballot union election to address
issues including "subjective raises, inconsistent scheduling
policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor," the
machinists union said.
The NLRB referees disputes between employers and employees
and also supervises union elections.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)