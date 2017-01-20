(Adds Boeing's response in paragraphs 7 and 8)
By Alwyn Scott and Ankit Ajmera
SEATTLE Jan 20 The International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it planned to petition on
Friday for about 2,850 workers at Boeing Co's assembly
plant in South Carolina to vote on union representation.
The petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB),
which had been expected, likely would allow workers to hold a
secret-ballot election in the next few months.
On average, votes take place about three weeks after a
petition is filed, IAM spokesman Mike Evans said.
The union called off a vote in April 2015 after what it
called "political interference" from state lawmakers and
"misinformation" spread among workers.
The union, in a regulatory filing on Friday, said it sought
to address concerns about "subjective raises, inconsistent
scheduling policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor."
Evans said the union was convinced workers were ready to
vote for a union and that an election would be held this year.
Boeing said on Friday that a union was not in the "best
interest" of its workers in South Carolina.
"We believe our teammates deserve to keep their hard-earned
money in their pockets while continuing to work with the company
to drive meaningful change," Joan Robinson-Berry, Boeing vice
president and general manager, South Carolina, said in a
statement.
South Carolina is a right-to-work state where employees
can't be forced to join a union or pay dues even when covered by
a union contract. In April 2015, it had the second-lowest union
membership in the United States.
Boeing's workforce at its main commercial aircraft factories
in Washington state is largely unionized.
The South Carolina plant, which opened in 2011, makes 787
Dreamliners and is the only Boeing jetliner assembly line
outside of Washington state. It is the sole producer of the
787-10, Boeing's largest Dreamliner.
The first 787-10 is currently being assembled in South
Carolina. It is due for its first flight this year, and the
first customer delivery is expected in 2018.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Savio D'Souza)