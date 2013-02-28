Malaysian lenders RHB, AmBank say to begin merger talks
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
Feb 28 Bank of America Corp may incur another $4 billion in losses on future repurchases of troubled mortgage securities, as well as up to $3.1 billion in legal losses beyond the amount it has reserved, the bank said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets also said its litigation expenses, excluding lawyer costs, fell 25 percent last year, to $4.2 billion from $5.6 billion in 2011.
Bank of America detailed the expenses and potential losses in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEOUL, June 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought 290,000 tonnes of coal for August loading via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 X 2 Australia Trafigura/ around $71 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)