HONG KONG, March 9 A team of four debt
capital markets origination bankers has quit Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
K.J. Kim, who was responsible for Southeast Asia, Jimmy
Choi, who was in charge of high-yield debt, and Leonard Ng, a
vice-president in Hong Kong, have resigned, together with a
junior banker, one source confirmed.
The bank could have further departures from its team of more
than 20 debt bankers in Asia-Pacific, with at least two more
debt bankers in talks, according to two sources.
Michael Luk, who has since joined ANZ, brought the
bankers to BofA Merrill, the investment banking arm of Bank of
America Corp.