By Lawrence White
Oct 10 Bank of America Corp has hired
Loh Boon Chye, a Deutsche Bank AG veteran, as head of
Asia Pacific global markets, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
Bank of America is taking on board a former leader of
markets and corporate and investment banking divisions as it
seeks to integrate those two businesses across the region. The
markets division comprises equities, fixed-income, currencies
and commodities.
Loh's appointment marks the first time these businesses have
been managed by a single leader in Asia.
In addition to the title of head of Asia Pacific global
markets, a new role for the bank, Loh will be deputy president
for Asia Pacific and country executive for Singapore and
Southeast Asia, the memo said. He will start work in December
and will join the bank's executive committee for Asia Pacific.
A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the
contents of the memo but declined to comment further.
Loh, a Singaporean known as one of the chief architects of
Deutsche Bank's Asia markets business, left in March after 17
years at that firm.