NEW YORK, May 1 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch is
scrambling to minimise losses stemming from its purchase of a
mandatory convertible security that it agreed to buy from
NextEra Energy.
The bank purchased the US$600m security at a 5.599%
dividend and a 20% conversion premium in the hopes of extracting
a small profit.
The terms, however, are among the most aggressive ever seen
on a mandatory convertible, leading to speculation about the
amount of potential losses. After winning the mandate, the bank
launched marketing last night at US$48.75-$49.00, just above
fees of 3% that set the break-even at US$48.50.
But unable to attract investor interest, the bank lowered
the asking price this morning to US$47.50, implying a US$12m
loss on the US$600m purchase. At a US$47.00 re-offer, the bank
could lose as much as US$18m on the trade.
"We knew it was aggressive going in," said one rival
convertible banker whose firm submitted a bid. "We had a
best-case scenario and another if we were wrong. These guys
appeared to have no strategy."
NextEra Energy, an electric utility, ran the auction
over the course of the past week in staged events. Banks were
asked to "solve" on the basis of dividend, with the premium
fixed at 20%.
A half-dozen banks participated in the bidding process. The
cover bids were believed to be above 6%, with some banks
dropping out on the view that the bidding had become overly
aggressive, according to sources.
"We were told there were certain banks that were willing to
price through fees to put up a league table trade," said a
second convertible banker. "Even in the high-6s, we thought we
would have to discount below par."
Mandatory convertible bonds, which oblige the holder to
convert into equity at the end of three years, are viewed by
investors as a dividend-enhanced form of equity. Investors give
up upside participation in the stock in return for a higher
dividend.
Typically, the dividend pick-up is 300bp-500bp over the
common stock yield. In this case, the dividend enhancement was
roughly 212bp over the common dividend yield (3.48%), based on
last night's closing share price. Making the re-marketing effort
more difficult, NextEra shares are down 43 cents, or 0.4%, to
US$63.45 in mid-day trading.
Bank of America officials could not be reached for comment.