May 16 Bank of America has hired three
investment bankers specializing in the power and renewable
energy sector from Credit Suisse for the U.S. market,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Ray Wood will join the bank as head of U.S. power and
renewables business, while newly hired Gavin Wolfe and Jason
Satsky will report to Wood. All three will be based in New York.
Wood was most recently the co-head of U.S. power and
renewables business at Credit Suisse, according to the memo.
The new team will report to Laurie Coben and Julian
Mylchreest, Bank of America's Global Co-heads of Energy and
Power.
The contents of the memo was confirmed by a Bank of America
spokesman.