Dec 20 Bank of America Corp is close to settling a U.S. Justice Department probe into whether its unit Countrywide Financial violated fair lending practices, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

A deal may be announced as early as this week and will include money to compensate Countrywide customers, the agency said.

BofA had bought subprime lender Countrywide at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

DOJ and BofA did not comment on the development to Bloomberg. Both could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.