BRIEF-R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
NEW YORK, June 28 Bank of America has tapped a Moelis & Company financial services investment banker as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters that was sent to the bank's employees Friday morning.
John Binnie, who joined Moelis in 2009, will join Bank of America in the fall, according to the memo from Bill Egan, who heads the global financial institutions group.
During his 30-year investment banking career, Binnie has worked at Southgate Alternative Investment Strategies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, according to the memo.
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
LONDON, March 31 British house prices fell in March for the first time since mid-2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, another sign that households are turning more cautious as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley for 11.8 billion pounds ($15 billion) to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone.