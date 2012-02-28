HONG KONG Feb 28 Bank of America Corp's
head of global markets financing and futures in
Asia-Pacific, Brian Canniffe, has left the company, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The Wall Street bank has replaced Canniffe with Richard
Boseley, head of Asia-Pacific equity sales, who has assumed the
additional responsibility, the memo and sources said.
A Bank of America Corp spokesman declined comment.
Bank staff were told about the departure in a memo yesterday
by Stu Hendel, global head of prime brokerage, and Peter
MacDonald, head of Asia Pacific equities.
"Richard takes over from Brian Canniffe who has informed us
of his decision to leave the firm after an appropriate
transition period," said the memo.
Boseley will report to MacDonald and Hendel. He will
continue to report to Soofian Zuberi for his equity sales role.
Graham Seaton, head of Asia prime brokerage, and Denis
Kelliher, head of Asia margin and risk, will continue in their
roles, reporting to Boseley.