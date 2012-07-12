BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 A U.S. appeals court ruled that several banks, including JP Morgan Chase & Co , Wells Fargo and Bank of America Corp do not have to face a civil antitrust lawsuit over ATM fees.
The opinion on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and it affirmed a lower court's ruling.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Bank of the Philippine Islands President Cesar Consing, in a television interview, says bank