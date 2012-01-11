HONG KONG Jan 11 Bank of America has named David Killingback as the head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

BofA, which is cutting about a fifth of its managing directors across its Asia investment banking division, also appointed Raj Balakrishnan and Asit Bhatia as the co-heads of India investment banking.

Michael Cho, one of the co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, ex-Australia and India, is among the top bankers departing BofA under the restructuring. Xiuping Zhang, the other co-head of M&A, will continue to focus on China M&A, a person familiar with the matter said.

A BofA spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.

