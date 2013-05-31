BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
(Corrects official's designation at previous employer)
HONG KONG May 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it had hired SeungGu Park from Credit Suisse as its new country executive for Korea.
Park was most recently a senior managing director in the Korea investment banking division at Credit Suisse, where he worked for 17 years. He will join the Asia Pacific executive committee at Bank of America in addition to managing the firm's business in Korea. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017