(Corrects official's designation at previous employer)

HONG KONG May 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it had hired SeungGu Park from Credit Suisse as its new country executive for Korea.

Park was most recently a senior managing director in the Korea investment banking division at Credit Suisse, where he worked for 17 years. He will join the Asia Pacific executive committee at Bank of America in addition to managing the firm's business in Korea. (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Miral Fahmy)