By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI Dec 6 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired Arshad Ghafur, previously with Nomura Holdings
, as the country executive for its Middle East and North
Africa unit, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Ghafur, who will start the new role in March 2013, will
replace Phil Southwell who left the bank recently following an
overhaul of the lender's regional banking operations.
At Nomura, Ghafur was the chief executive for Qatar and the
investment banking head the MENA region, responsible for the
bank's capital market activities. He joined Nomura from Lehman
Brothers after the acquisition of some of that U.S. bank's
businesses in 2008 following its dramatic collapse.
BofA is making targeted hires in the Gulf Arab region with a
renewed focus on revenue generation and the bank is looking both
internally and externally to fill key positions, one source
familiar with the matter said.
"There are still some good business opportunities in the
region, whether it be the sovereigns or the corporates and the
bank wants to leverage that with its network and the size of its
balance sheet," the source said speaking on condition of
anonymity.
In October, BofA appointed Wadih Boueiz, a veteran Merrill
Lynch banker, and Hakim Karoui, previously with Citigroup,
as co-heads of investment banking for MENA.
Boueiz, who also heads the bank's sovereign wealth fund
business, was an advisor on the $1.68 billion sale of private
equity firm Abraaj Capital's stake in Turkish hospital chain
Aciabdem last year and Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom's
acquisition of Wind Telecom.
The second largest U.S. bank plans to integrate its
corporate and investment banking business in key emerging
markets.