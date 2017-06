Shares in Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS) gain 1.5 percent to 1,936.70 rupees after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 2,565 rupees.

BofA-Merrill says the stock will benefit from a "likely" exit from a debt restructuring process, improved cash flows that could allow Wockhardt to turn debt-free by fiscal 2015, a recovery in domestic growth, and "consistent" earnings surprises.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)