DUBAI Oct 15 Bank of America has appointed co-heads for its corporate and investment banking business in the Middle East and North Africa as part of a move to integrate the two businesses in emerging markets, sources familiar with the matter said.

The bank has appointed Wadih Boueiz, a veteran Merrill Lynch banker, and Hakim Karoui, previously with Citigroup Inc, to the new roles, the sources said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not yet public.

Boueiz, based in London, will remain head of the sovereign wealth fund business for the Middle East and North Africa along with his new role, one of the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America in Dubai declined to comment.