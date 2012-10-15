By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI Oct 15 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has appointed co-heads for its corporate and investment
banking business in the Middle East and North Africa, it said on
Monday, as part of a move to integrate the two businesses in key
emerging markets.
The second largest U.S. bank has appointed Wadih Boueiz, a
veteran Merrill Lynch banker, and Hakim Karoui, previously with
Citigroup Inc, to the new roles, the bank said in a
statement.
London-based Boueiz, who has been with Merrill Lynch for 13
years, will remain head of the sovereign wealth fund business
for the Middle East and North Africa along with his new role,
the bank said.
Karoui will be in charge of the debt capital business and
corporate banking activities in the region aside from his new
role.
"This is a very smart move. Integrating the corporate and
investment bank will help BofA to leverage its balance sheet and
grab more business opportunities in emerging markets," a banking
source familiar with the matter said.
Bank of America's investment bank has been hit by a string
of departures and undergone a series of reshuffles this year
with, for example, high-profile dealmaker Andrea Orcel resigning
to join UBS.
Waleed El-Amir, the investment banking head for Middle East,
North Africa and Turkey, resigned in May.
In the region, the bank advised on the $1.68 billion sale of
private equity firm Abraaj Capital's stake in Turkish hospital
chain Aciabdem last year to a Malaysian sovereign fund, and
Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom's acquisition of
Wind Telecom.
The bank is trying to follow its U.S. model of an integrated
corporate and investment bank in emerging markets following the
acquisition of Merrill Lynch in 2008.
It named Aukse Jurkute and Roman Zilber as co-heads for its
corporate and investment banking for Russia and the CIS nations
last week.
Jurkute was previously head of equity capital markets for
Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, while Zilber
joined in 2010 as the head of corporate banking in Russia and
CIS from Credit Agricole.
Both the executives will be based in Moscow as part of the
new role.