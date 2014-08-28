A worker cleans the stairs of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Kolkata December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the RBI will cut repo rate by 75-100 bps starting early 2015 and expects a rate cut even if Fed hikes U.S. rates.

BofA says India vs U.S. rate differential is already at 800 bps, far higher than average 460 bps since January 2003.

The banks adds high FX reserves hold key for rupee stability, more than United States vs India rate differentials.

Lastly, the bank says Fed tightening will contain imported inflation by stabilising commodity prices.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)