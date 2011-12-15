* Weaker commodity prices in near term, some upside in H2

* Brent crude oil seen averaging $108, U.S. crude at $101

* Gold could rally to $2,000-$2,500/oz on QE

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Dec 15 Economically sensitive commodities such as energy and copper may fall by less in 2012 than the consensus view as large-scale monetary easing and tight inventories lend support, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday.

"Quantitative easing will lend a strong hand next year," said Sabine Schels, head of fundamental commodity research, speaking at the bank's year-ahead briefing in London. "We see cyclical commodity prices falling only modestly."

In an outline of the bank's central scenario for 2012, Europe will go into a modest recession and global GDP growth will be around 3.5 percent.

The sluggishness of Western economies will prompt large-scale quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank by next summer, Schels said, helping gold rise to $2,000-$2,500 an ounce.

But cyclical commodities also stand to benefit from the increased liquidity, Schels argued. Tight supply in both the oil and copper markets will help shield the more economically sensitive commodities from the worst of the downturn.

In the bank's central scenario, Brent crude oil is seen averaging about $108 a barrel for the full year, buoyed by limited OPEC spare capacity, and about $100 in the first quarter. Brent is currently trading at about $105 a barrel.

"The return of Libyan production will allow Saudi Arabia to take some barrels off the market, but we still only see a very modest pick-up in spare capacity," Schels said. "Overall, in the OECD we expect only modest inventory builds, and that should keep the Brent forward curve in backwardation."

The tighter global oil market will also begin to impact U.S. crude, which is seen averaging around $101 a barrel in 2012. It is currently trading at around $95.67 a barrel.

Schels does not see much upside in crude oil in the first half of 2012 unless there is further turmoil in the Middle East, leading to large-scale physical disruption, which "could lead to a big spike in crude oil prices and exacerbate the recession".

COPPER'S UPSIDE

Bank of America ML sees some downside in copper and other base metals in the short term, but Schels said there was limited upside in the second half of 2012 relative to the current price level.

She sees copper averaging about $7,750 a tonne in 2012, supported by a deficit in the market and by Chinese buying. This compares with a current price of around $7,300 a tonne for three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange.

"China, which has largely been out of the market this year, has now drawn down its domestic inventories to a level that it will have to start buying from overseas markets at a much more aggressive rate," she said.

She added that copper has the greatest sensitivity to the economy, however, so a sharper-than-expected global economic downturn would hit copper first.

The bank also outlined what it called an "ugly" scenario, in which an inadequate policy response in Europe drags the rest of the world down with it and 2012 global GDP growth runs at just 1 percent.

In that case, cyclical commodity prices could fall by at least 25 percent, with Brent crude averaging just $80 a barrel, Schels said. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)