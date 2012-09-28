WARSAW, Sept 28 Polish coal miner Bogdanka's Chief Executive Miroslaw Taras has been sacked by the board over a row about an audit of procurement procedures, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Taras, who has been well perceived by the market, has led Bogdanka since 2008 and oversaw its debut on the Warsaw bourse.

Shares in the miner have gained 20 percent this year and the company now has a market value of 4.2 billion zlotys ($1.3 billion). ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)