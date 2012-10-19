* Rise in output to offset likely drop in coal prices
* To propose dividend for 2012 at no less than 2 zlotys/shr
WARSAW Oct 19 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
expects 2013 net profit to at least match this year's
because the group is aiming to offset a likely decline in coal
prices with higher output, its acting chief executive told
Reuters.
The country's first listed miner, which joined the stock
exchange in 2009, is currently in talks with key customers -
mainly local power stations - on the price of coal supplies for
2013.
Acting CEO Zbigniew Stopa said the talks were difficult
because power prices in Poland have slumped in the past few
months and power stations are trying to pass this on to coal
suppliers.
"I would compare the current situation to the one from the
end of 2008, when power stations were exerting a lot of pressure
on lowering prices," Stopa said. But he also said prices
actually only came down slightly in the end.
Bogdanka plans to produce over 8 million tonnes of coal this
year and increase this to 9 million tonnes in 2013 and to around
11 million tonnes in 2014.
"We are now working on a financial plan for next year and
everything shows that we will at least maintain net profit at
this year's levels," Stopa said.
"I cannot confirm that our profit (in 2012) will come close
to the 350 million zlotys ($112 million) forecast by analysts,
but over 300 million zlotys is a sum that does not shock me at
all."
The group had to cope with a big rise in stocks in the first
half of 2012. Its coal stocks rose to 321,000 tonnes at the end
of June from 28,000 tonnes at the end of 2011.
"Power stations are trying to delay the deadlines for
delivery as they have a lot of coal on their own stocks," Stopa
said. He said he expected the company's reserves would stand at
around 50,000 tonnes at the end of the year.
He also said management would propose a dividend from 2012
profit that would not be lower than the 2 zlotys in 2011.
($1 = 3.1308 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Editing
by Dan Lalor)