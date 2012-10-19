WARSAW Oct 19 Polish coal miner Bogdanka said it expected 2013 net profit to at least match this year's because the group should be able to offset a likely decline in coal prices with higher output.

"We are now working on a financial plan for next year and everything shows that we will at least maintain net profit at this year's levels," acting chief executive Zbigniew Stopa told Reuters in an interview.

"I cannot confirm that our profit (in 2012) will come close to the 350 million zlotys ($112 million) forecast by analysts, but over 300 million zlotys is a sum that does not shock me at all."

He said management will propose a dividend from 2012 profit that will not be lower than the 2 zlotys paid out of 2011 profit. ($1 = 3.1308 zlotys)