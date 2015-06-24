FRANKFURT, June 24 German entrepreneur Willy
Bogner has decided not to sell his fashion group Bogner and will
instead drive expansion with his own team, the former
professional skier said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bogner last year started a sales process led by Goldman
Sachs. A consortium of Asian investor Fosun and former Coty
head Bernd Beetz had been the only remaining bidder for
the German fashion group after Permira dropped out of
the race.
The consortium's bid, however, valued the business at less
than 300 million euros ($335 million), a far cry from the
original asking price of 700 million euros, sources familiar
with the transaction told Reuters last month.
The Bogner group, founded in 1932 by Bogner's father, posted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 30 million euros in its financial year to
Sept. 30.
Potential buyers have balked at declining earnings, partly
due to lower spending on Bogner-branded winter jackets,
salopettes and jumpers by Russian consumers because of weakness
in the rouble.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
